The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says major supermarkets saw double the average day of sales on Tuesday after shoppers resorted to panic buying worried about the threat of the coronavirus spreading to Malta. In another story, the newspaper says a Michelin star has been awarded in Malta for the first time in its history and not to one but to three restaurants.

The Malta Independent says the Culture Ministry was working closely with the health authorities regarding mass events in view of the coronavirus.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party will continue to insist that the “dirty” hospitals contract is cancelled as soon as possible.

L-Orizzont says that an activity for the masses aimed to collect money for the Nationalist Party has been cancelled.