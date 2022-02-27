These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Sunday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Russian troops have been ordered to advance into Ukraine ‘from all directions’, as Kyiv imposed a blanket curfew.

The newspaper also publishes a political poll which indicates that Labour is on track to win the general election by 44,500 votes, winning an even bigger majority than it did in 2017.

Malta Today publishes its own poll, which also predicts a Labour win albeit with a significantly reduced – 23,000 – majority. The newspaper writes that the party is likely to be hurt by voter abstentions.

The Malta Independent on Sunday writes that Vitals Global Healthcare used public funds on luxury cars and apartments. The newspaper also quotes the police commissioner as saying that reports of theft reached a 24-year low last year.

Illum writes that corruption is the biggest concern on voters’ minds, with the cost of living, COVID-19 and traffic also key concerns.

It-Torċa runs a political survey of its own, in which it reports that Labour enjoys a 13.4% trust lead over the PN, with that trust gap widening to 22% when voters are asked who they prefer between Robert Abela and Bernard Grech.

Il-Mument advertises a series of mini-documentaries about PN candidates that will be released over the coming days. The newspaper also gives prominence to PN plesges to improve the conditions of Gozitan workers in Gozo.

Kullħadd reports on a European Commission index which suggests that Maltese enjoyed the most positive economic sentiment in February.