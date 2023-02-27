The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports how Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday blamed the courts for the prison release of one of the men convicted of killing Daphne Caruana Galizia. The newspaper also features an interview with diver Arthur Castillo about his traumatic experiences when a friend died during their dive, and he was blamed for it.

The Malta Independent says PN leader Bernard Grech told Labour MPs who backed the hospitals deal that they too were corrupt and fraudsters, It also features the complaints of Mellieha residents over plans to develop a so-far untouched area.

In-Nazzjon features a big picture of Bernard Grech and Adrian Delia over the headline 'Together and stronger we can continue the fight for the truth. It also gives prominence to PN plans for a protest about the hospitals deal outside parliament on Monday.

L-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying he has no problem debating the hospitals deal in parliament. It also says the majority of workers now earn more than €20,000 annually,