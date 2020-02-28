The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Nationalist MP Marthese Portelli has announced she is resigning from the House of Representatives. In another story, the newspaper says private employers want the government to share the cost of the 14-day quarantine period that people returning from coronavirus-hit regions are being advised to undergo by the health authorities.

The Malta Independent says that traffic branch recruits, an inspector and 12 officers are to start filling the depleted ranks of the police force.

L-Orizzont reports about anger in the price increase of hand sanitisers.

In-Nazzjon says that 22 tests for the coronavirus have come back negative.