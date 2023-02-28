The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that Prime Minister Robert Abela ducked questions on who was responsible for the Vitals hospital management contract fiasco. It also reports that former NexiaBT partner Karl Cini has claimed in a court application that his rights were breached by a ruling by the Speaker ordering him to answer questions by the Public Accounts Committee.

The Malta Independent says Robert Abela and Bernard Grech clashed over the hospital contract in a heated parliamentary debate.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks by Bernard Grech that the prime minister continued to hand millions of euro to Steward despite knowing about corruption.

l-orizzont quotes Abela as saying the government's priority is the national interest in the wake of the cancellation of the hospitals contract. It also reports that a man was jailed for 14 years for imparting cannabis.