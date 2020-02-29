These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that Maltese people’s trust in the strength of local democracy plummeted last November. The data comes from a Eurobarometer survey carried out as the country was in the midst of political turmoil.

The newspaper also reveals worrying findings of a global education survey, which found that local teens score poorly when it comes to reading, science and mathematical skills.

The Malta Independent leads with court testimony of former OPM bodyguard Kenneth Camilleri, who appeared before the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Friday.

L-Orizzont leads with news that the General Workers’ Union has asked for an MCESD meeting to discuss coronavirus containment measures which employers and workers should undertake.

The newspaper also suggests that Marthese Portelli, who announced that she will be quitting as MP, could be eyeing an executive post within the Nationalist Party.

In-Nazzjon leads with news of a judicial protest filed by 25 farmers in court, in an attempt to stop Wasteserv from expropriating their land to use for landfill purposes.