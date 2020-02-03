The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that former Labour Party general secretary Jimmy

Magro will face criminal charges following the conclusion of a police probe into corruption claims. It also reports that Opposition MPs who seldom show up

for work at the State entity where they are employed are being called in and told

to start reporting for duty or be shown the door.

The Malta Independent says Infrastructure Malta issued more than €8m in direct orders in six months.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks by Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Sunday about the way how, in the health sector, the government spent millions to members of its clique while leaving ordinary people without.

L-orizzont follows up the Mistra traffic tragedy and quotes a traffic expert saying motorists entering a main road have to join the flow of traffic