The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with the harrowing accounts given in court on Tuesday about the scene after the car bomb which killed Daphne Caruana Galizia. It also reports how former PBS CEO John Bundy was awarded €226,000 in compensation for unfair dismissal.

The Malta Independent says the European Commission is still studying Malta's reply after an infringement procedure was started against the country over the sale of passports. It also says 5,700 have signed a petition calling for the restoration of the disused Selmun Palace.

MaltaToday says the police seized drugs worth €420,000 when they stopped a van in Floriana on Monday.

In-Nazzjon reports that the government has taken on board suggestions by the PN COVID-19 task force on the vaccination programme, particularly the involvement of GPs. It also reports that the MUMN nurses' union has urged the government to stop an exodus of foreign nurses.

l-orizzont says the GWU has proposed a new labour policy, calling, among other things, for increased focus on a living income,