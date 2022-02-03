The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that an EU court has thrown out an attempt by Malta’s now-defunct Pilatus Bank to try and get its hands back on a banking licence. It also reports that a court has let a man off the hook over a series of e-scooter parking tickets issued in his name rather than in the name of the company registered as the lawful owner. Hundreds of other fines are at risk because of the ruling.

The Malta Independent says diplomats are threatening to strike over a call for expressions of interest that, according to the UHM, opens the door for unqualified people.

In-Nazzjon reports that ministers are ashamed to comment on the €17,000 a month that were given to Robert Abela. It also reports how a bid by Pilatus Bank to get its licence back was rejected.

L-orizzont on its front page focuses on why the concept of femicide is being included in the criminal code,