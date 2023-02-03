The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with an interview with a farmer who said he was buried waist-deep in rubble and prayed for the strength to pull himself out after the Kirkop fireworks factory exploded next to his field last November.

Separately the newspaper reports that the mother of Jean-Paul Sofia, the 20-year-old who died in a construction collapse last December, has demanded a meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The Malta Independent leads with news that 75% of businesses were as profitable, or more profitable in 2022 than they were in 2021.

It also reports that a project on Saqqajja Hill, Rabat, has been revoked by the Court of Appeal.

In-Nazzjon also refers to calls for justice with the family of Sofia - this time by PN leader Bernard Grech.

It separately reports on the PN's comments that the state institutions' inaction after a witness implicated former minister Chris Cardona in a plot to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia was shocking.

L-orizzont reports on the collection of 19,000 tonnes of waste in 2022, while in a separate article it refers to the GWU's positive outlook for the hospitality sector.