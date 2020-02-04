The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports how no surprise visits were ever carried out at Pilatus Bank following a first inspection by the MFSA prompted by a growth in business and deposits about a year after the bank’s inception, the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry heard.

On the same subject, The Malta Independent reports that an FIAU inspector resigned after refusing to carry out an inspection at Pilatus Bank.

In-Nazzjon says the FIAU two years ago told the police that minister Konrad Mizzi should be investigated for alleged money laundering. The newspaper also reports called by civil society group Repubblika calling for Owen Bonnici's resignation.

l-orizzont reports that a mother-of-two who was allegedly stabbed by her former partner in Zabbar has died.