The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with court evidence by Daphne Caruana Galizia murder plot middleman Melvin Theuma, who quoted Yorgen Fenech as having told Keith Schembri that there was 'no other way' but to kill Daphne. The same story is taken up in In-Nazzjon.

Times of Malta also reports that a former archipriest in Gozo was investigated for abuse allegations, but the case was time-barred.

The Malta Independent says Melvin Theuma told the court that according to Fenech, he got information about the murder investigations from Keith Schembri.

l-orizzont says Melvin Theuma on Wednesday described his remorse over the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. It also reports that 12 new cases of the COVID-19 variant have been found in Malta.

In-Nazzjon highlights a visit by the leader of the opposition to the offices of the auditor-general, He said he would like the office to have the executive power to get information.