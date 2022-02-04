The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how workers and students will receive cheques worth €100, while pensioners and people on social benefits will receive up to €200 as part of a cash injection to the economy.

In a separate piece, a neighbour who witnessed the house collapse that killed Miriam Pace, describes the shocking incident and relates how she has been unable to return home due to safety fears almost two years on.

The Malta Independent also reports about the cash injection, while in a secondary article the newspaper notes that talks with unions over the Air Malta transfers have been concluded.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile reports that an office being used by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat at Sa’ Maison is part of the severance package granted to him when he stepped down, while in another frontpage story it notes that the Central Bank has confirmed an increase in the cost of living.

L-orizzont leads its main page with news about the €70million cash injection, while also reporting on how vaccination has transformed the COVID pandemic into an endemic disease.