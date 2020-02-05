The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that the murder of young mother Chantelle Chetcuti sparked anti-femicide protests. It also reports that Adrian Delia is to face fresh calls from MPs to step aside.

The Malta Independent reports how Chantelle Chetcuti's former partner was charged with her murder. It also gives prominence to the shore-to ship project to reduce air pollution in Grand Harbour.

MaltaToday also leads with the murder arraignment and tributes to Chantelle Chetcuti.

In-Nazzjon tops its front page with calls for an end to violence against women while reporting the death of Chantelle Chetcuti.

L-orizzont says a psychiatrist will examine Chantelle Chetcuti's former partner, who has been accused of her murder.