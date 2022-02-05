These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports from the law courts, where a magistrate appointed three psychiatrists to assess whether Abner Aquilina is fit to stand trial for the murder of Paulina Dembska. Aquilina is being held at Mount Carmel Hospital.

The newspaper also reports with prominence a press conference by Health Minister Chris Fearne, in which he announced a timeline for further COVID-19 restrictions to be eased.

The Malta Independent also leads with the Dembska murder case, writing that a psychiatrist testified in court that Aquilina had graphically described what he did to the murder victim.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news of the eased COVID-19 measures.

L-Orizzont leads with Fearne’s pledge that most COVID-19 restrictions will be gone by the summer, provided virus cases remain contained. The newspaper also reports from the Dembska case, quoting a psychiatrist who testified that Aquilina has shaved his head and said he is possessed.

In-Nazzjon leads with the PN’s proposals to improve cancer treatment and research in Malta, and also reports with prominence that Paulina Dembska’s body “was not transported to Poland” due to a mix-up at Heathrow airport.