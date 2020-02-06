The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how a court was told that Keith Schembri and Silvio Valletta leaked information to suspected Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech.

On the same subject, The Malta Independent quotes murder middleman Melvin Theuma saying 'Keith and Yorgen are one and the same'.

In-Nazzjon reports how Joseph Muscat's name surfaced in recordings by Melvin Theuma. It also says the government is not replying to Opposition questions on the hospitals privatisation deal.