These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with shocking news from Gżira, where a man is alleged to have set fire to an apartment with two people inside.

In a secondary story, the newspaper reports that plans for a financial crime agency years in the making have been scrapped, with the government deciding no such agency is needed.

The Malta Independent reports that Malta remains a “flawed democracy” according to the 2020 Democracy Index, obtaining a lower score that year than the previous one. The index is compiled by the Economic Intelligence Unit.

The newspaper also reports that a scheme to help business start-ups disbursed €1.5m in grants in the five years to 2020.

L-Orizzont gives prominence to the Chamber of Commerce calling for renewal, with its president David Xuereb saying renewal is essential to remain competitive.

The newspaper also cites health officials as saying Malta is two weeks ahead of schedule in its vaccination strategy.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a Caritas report which highlighted poverty concerns. The newspaper says the report shows how many families are unable to keep up with their bills, to live a decent life.

The newspaper gives prominence to PN MP Kevin Cutajar pushing back against social media attacks. It also reports that minister Michael Falzon “admits that the government did nothing about rent problems”.