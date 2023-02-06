The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.
Times of Malta leads with a report on how a large real estate group chaired by developers' president Michael Stivala quietly reached a massive settlement with Enemalta at the height of the 2014 electricity meter tampering scandal.
Separately it also reports that a total of 2,129 breathalyser tests were carried out over the past five years, according to figures provided by the police.
The Malta Independent meanwhile leads with a tribute to the thousands who perished trying to cross the Mediterranean, as 47 organisations called out Malta’s “murderous policy”.
It also reports on a call by independent candidate Arnold Cassolla, on the standards commissioner, to investigate prime minister Robert Abela over a "propaganda video" published on the government's Facebook page.
In-Nazzjon refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday told party supporters they deserved peace of mind and respect.
The newspaper also reports on the death of a 90-year-old man who was killed in a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay on Sunday.
L-orizzont also reports on the death of the 90-year-old, while it meanwhile refers to comments by Robert Abela who on Sunday said the government will financially support farmers.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us