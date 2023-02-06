The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how a large real estate group chaired by developers' president Michael Stivala quietly reached a massive settlement with Enemalta at the height of the 2014 electricity meter tampering scandal.

Separately it also reports that a total of 2,129 breathalyser tests were carried out over the past five years, according to figures provided by the police.

The Malta Independent meanwhile leads with a tribute to the thousands who perished trying to cross the Mediterranean, as 47 organisations called out Malta’s “murderous policy”.

It also reports on a call by independent candidate Arnold Cassolla, on the standards commissioner, to investigate prime minister Robert Abela over a "propaganda video" published on the government's Facebook page.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday told party supporters they deserved peace of mind and respect.

The newspaper also reports on the death of a 90-year-old man who was killed in a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay on Sunday.

L-orizzont also reports on the death of the 90-year-old, while it meanwhile refers to comments by Robert Abela who on Sunday said the government will financially support farmers.