The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta reports on how Adrian Delia’s days as Nationalist Party leader appear numbered in the wake of a dramatic sequence of events that culminated in a request by party reforms chief Louis Galea for steps to be taken to install a new leadership team.

The Malta Independent too reports on the PN leadership's new crisis, while in a separate article it quotes Economy Minister Silvio Schembri saying that the government should work with the business sector, but not be ruled by it.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile tops its front page by Dr Delia's comments that now is the time for everyone to play their part, while in another article it reports on Dr Galea's call on executive committee president Alex Perici Calascione to take the

necessary steps to have a new leadership team.

L-orizzont leads with an article on the PN crisis with a headline reading: The PN in an open war.