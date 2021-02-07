The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat gave advice to murder suspect Yorgen Fenech about a potential energy deal involving AC Milan’s president. In another story, the newspaper says preliminary data from a Mater Dei Hospital study shows that the number of people aged 85 and over admitted to hospital with COVID-19 has plummeted by 80% in recent weeks.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says Steward Health Care has been slapped with a €5.5 million garnishee order by the Maltese courts following a lawsuit filed in a London court by one of the original investors in the hospital operator’s predecessor, Vitals Global Healthcare.

Malta Today says that an internal PBS inquiry shows that former CEO John Bundy’s decision on a car rentals agreement with Burmarrad Commercials was in breach of procedures.

Illum speaks to pre-1995 owners of property in Sliema who appeal for rentals not to continue to be inherited saying that while there are some who are genuine, there are also many who are abusing the system.

It-Torċa speaks to Labour MP Anthony Agius Decelis who says there cannot be social justice without equality.

Kullħadd says the Nationalist Party is back under Richard Cachia Caruana with the establishment again taking control of the party following the removal of Adrian Delia.

Il-Mument speaks about a serious crisis among nurses with a third of those serving in Maltese hospitals heading to the UK.