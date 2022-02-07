The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how Malta is lobbying for a two-year extension on the introduction of a new minimum corporate tax rate which, if introduced, would seriously reduce the island’s attractiveness to foreign investors.

In a separate piece, it reports that the original owners of the hospitals' concession were left “unattended with massive amounts of taxpayer money”, according to Steward Malta’s president Nadine Delicata.

The Malta Independent meanwhile reports that prime minister Robert Abela has confirmed he will be contesting the fifth district, while in a separate article the newspaper reports on Sannat's community animal care steward.

In-Nazzjon marks the 88th birthday of president emeritus, and former prime minister Eddie Fenech Adami. The newspaper also refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday said Malta deserved to be respected once again.

L-orizzont also reports that Abela on Sunday confirmed he will be contesting the fifth district.