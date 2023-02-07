The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta dedicates its front page to the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, in which, according to the latest estimates, more than 4,300 people lost their lives and 5,600 buildings were flattened.

All the other newspapers in Malta also give the earthquake space on their front pages.

In other stories, The Malta Independent says 14,933 crimes were reported in 2022, 5.4% fewer than in the previous year.

L-Orizzont says 2023 is expected to be a good year for business.

In-Nazzjon says former President and Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami celebrates his 89th birthday today.