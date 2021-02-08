The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that an internal Enemalta audit into the Montenegro wind farm scandal has found due diligence omissions and a lack of professional scepticism by Enemalta’s board about the deal.

In a separate article, it refers to calls by an agricultural lobby group on supermarket chains to collaborate more closely with farmers to help the country achieve better food security.

In its main frontpage story, The Malta Independent says that Malta is not looking into the long-term effect of COVID on people. In another frontpage article, it meanwhile quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela saying it would be a mistake to focus on a general election right now.

l-orizzont carries an article about the costs linked to caring for animals, while it also reports on the tragic incident aboard a Maltese vessel sailing from the US to Africa. A Filipino sailor was killed after being engulfed by a huge wave, according to the report.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday said Malta deserved leadership that believed in the common good.

The newspaper also reports on the party's proposal that ARMS should buy units generated through domestic solar panels at the same price it sells them.