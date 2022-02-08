The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a group of car rental and auto dealership investors accused of a violent kidnapping last month feature in a drug smuggling and money laundering investigation.

In another story, the newspaper reports about a new barometre survey which found that a relative majority of Maltese people feel the European Parliament’s top priority should be climate change.

The Malta Independent says that fuel companies were not questioned during the Darren Debono smuggling probe.

L-Orizzont says that Gozitan businesses are optimistic for 2022.

In-Nazzjon says that the government did not do anything for Vitals and Steward to carry out what was agreed upon and what they had been paid for.