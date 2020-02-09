The following are the main stories on Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says Nationalist MPs backed out of calling on the President to strip Adrian Delia of the leadership of the Opposition, and are now banking on a possible vote of confidence expected to be discussed by the party executive on Tuesday. In another story, the newspaper says the brutal murder of Chantelle Chetcuti has sparked a surge in the number of abuse survivors seeking assistance.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with a warning from MPs that having two leaders would be disastrous for the Nationalist Party.

Malta Today says Vitals amassed €36 million in debts over two years.

Illum describes the current situation within the Nationalist Party as “surreal”.

Kullħadd says that those in the PN who want to remove Dr Delia spent Saturday planning their next move.

It-Torċa says sexual abuse victims have expressed their wish to meet the Pope when he visits Malta.

Il-Mument quotes Dr Delia saying that the Nationalist Party’s biggest change should be in attitude.