The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says several truckloads of debris have been dumped at the idyllic Miżieb woodland as part of a “tree-planting project” being run by hunters.

In another story, the newspaper reports from court that two eyewitnesses who saw a man being kidnapped in broad daylight took no action as they did not think anything suspicious was going on.

The Malta Independent and Malta Today both lead with BOV’s loss of the €370 million Deiulemar case in Italy.

L-Orizzont says a study is being held on the impact of the social nucleus on mental health.

In-Nazzjon says the courts have acceded to a party request for its case on imbalance in public broadcasting to be heard with urgency.