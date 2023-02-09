The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a record of nearly 3,000 kilos of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €386 million, were seized by the police last year as the drug continues to grow in popularity in Malta.

In another story, the newspaper recounts the experience of Maltese rescuers who are pulling the dead from debris in Turkey.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon say two ITS lecturers were suspended for following minority union directives.

L-Orizzont says €17 million have been spent on court experts in two years.