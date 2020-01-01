These are the leading stories in local newspapers on the first day of 2020.

Times of Malta reports on Maltese language examiners’ frustration at seeing language used on social media creeping into SEC exam papers.

The newspaper also reports on Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s insistence that Malta would be in trouble had the country not built the Electrogas power station.

The Malta Independent leads with the annual report of the regulator of the citizenship by investment programme. The headline highlights the regulator’s comment that MEPs and EU Commission officials tasked with reporting back on Malta’s IIP programme had not sought a meeting with him prior to drafting their opinions.

L-Orizzont leads with GWU president Victor Carachi hoping that the new year will herald the start of a “new chapter” for the country.

In another story, the newspaper reports Prime Minister Joseph Muscat saying that he will not allow people to tarnish his reputation.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Adrian Delia’s New Year’s message, in which he urged people to work the hardest they could to make sure Malta came first and foremost.