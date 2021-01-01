Happy New Year.

The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Malta enters 2021 with a “shot of hope” after the devastating coronavirus pandemic that left 219 families bereft. In another story, the newspaper says a Dutch woman who was made to search her own excrement for drugs has lost her case against the police over her claim that they violated her human rights.

The Malta Independent says renewable energy accounted for 25.7% of energy used in heating and cooling in Malta in 2019.

L-Orizzont leads with a New Year’s Day message from the president of the General Workers’ Union who says there are consequences of COVID-19 that do not disappear overnight.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s message for the New Year.