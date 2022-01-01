These are the leading stories in local newspapers on the first day of the year, January 1, 2022.
Times of Malta reports that five people are under investigation following a fatal fall at a Marsa factory that cost a casual worker his life.
The newspaper also gives prominence to a continued spike in COVID-19 cases: newly detected infections topped 1,400 for the first time on Friday.
The Malta Independent leads with news of a record number of COVID-19 infections and also give prominence to an announcement that schools will physically reopen on January 10.
L-Orizzont leads with a new year’s message from GWU president Victor Karachi, in which he warned against divisive language that “encouraged hate and threatened democracy”.
