The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with the death of former Pope Benedict, aged 95.

In another story, it says President George Vella is prepared to cancel scheduled overseas trips in the coming weeks if they coincide with the parliamentary vote on the abortion amendment.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says there were in 2022 - 26 fatalities, eight murders, and eight construction industry deaths.

Malta Today says there is a bid by the Abbazia in Gozo to “claw back” the Nadur lands.

Illum leads with a review of the political leaders’ 2022.

Both It-Torċa and Kullħadd lead with the Prime Minister’s message for the New Year.

Il-Mument leads with the former Pope’s death.