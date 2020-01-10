The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta reports how two former police commissioners declared under oath that they had not issued any order to withdraw police protection afforded to slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, which relatives of the assassinated journalist claim was stopped after John Rizzo was replaced as commissioner.

While the Malta Independent reports on the same testimony, in a separate article it quotes Andy Ellul, legal advisor of the government and paid member of the Labour Party saying that the PL has always been the underdog.

In-Nazzjon asks what happened to the investigation launched by former police commissioner Michael Cassar into the former chief of staff Keith Schembri, and in a seperate front page story the newspaper quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying that the labour government knew about the criminal gang that had taken over the PL.

l-orizzont thanks outgoing prime minister Joseph Muscat for his work during the past seven years.