The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta speaks to health minister Chris Fearne who says the vast number of new COVID-19 cases appear to have been sparked by the Christmas and New Year festivities. In another story, the newspaper says political party stations ONE and NET may face an uncertain future as a court will soon be asked to scrap a law allowing them to bypass impartiality rules.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says one of Malta’s new citizens is a former high-ranking Saudi government minister currently exiled in Canada.

Malta Today says that youths are the most sceptical about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Illum says public transport is another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic with Malta Public Transport seeing a drop of more than 50% in income.

It-Torċa says medicine against COVID-19 is being developed in Malta.

Il-Mument leads with a review of Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s first 100 days at the helm of the Nationalist Party.

Kullħadd says European aviation lost €56 billion in 2020.