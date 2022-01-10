These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the Malta Chamber of SMEs is proposing to do away with quarantine requirements for vaccinated people who come in contact with virus cases and reduce it to five days for those who test positive.

People who have symptoms would have to stay at home until their symptoms clear up and at least 24 hours after they last had a fever. They would not need to get tested before leaving quarantine.

The newspaper also reports that a study has found traces of second-hand smoke in the majority of children.

The Malta Independent leads with news that Nationalist MP David Thake has suspended himself from the shadow cabinet and Opposition parliamentary group following reports his businesses have hefty tax dues.

L-Orizzont reports Prime Minister Robert Abela’s comments on a rape and murder in Sliema, saying the shocking event does not represent the majority of Maltese people. The newspaper also carries an interview with a rape victim.

In-Nazzjon leads with reflections by PN leader Bernard Grech who has urged the government to begin a parliamentary debate on a wide-ranging reform being proposed by the Opposition. The PN has proposed a law that incorporates all the major recommendations made by the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry.