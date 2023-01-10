The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the start of the trial of two men charged with the 2005 murder of Sion Grech.

It also gives prominence to the Prime Minister’s speech on the Standards Commissioner in Parliament during which he said that the government’s proposed anti-deadlock mechanism, fiercely opposed by the PN, was copied from the 2017 PN manifesto.

L-Orizzont also leads with the PM’s speech in Parliament quoting Abela saying that the PN’s capricious policy will not stop significant reforms from taking place in the country.

In-Nazzjon says the Prime Minister is acting undemocratically through its amendments to appoint a Standards Commissioner.

The Malta Independent says no date has yet been set for the Parliamentary committee to discuss the abortion bill, amendments for which were presented to Labour MPs last week.