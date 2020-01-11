Joseph Muscat’s final speech as Labour leader and prime minister dominate front page headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a report of the speech, highlighting Dr Muscat’s professed plans to focus on civil right reform once out of office.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that Labour leadership hopeful Chris Fearne has sacked one of his top aides, following Times of Malta revelations about a potential conflict of interest.

The Malta Independent also leads with Dr Muscat’s speech, with its lead story highlighting his remark that he had resigned “so that unity can win over hatred”.

The newspaper also writes that a Pembroke tunnel project is on hold because key studies have yet to be completed.

L-Orizzont splashes a photo of the Muscat family beneath the headline ‘Invictus: the start and end of a career with no losses’ – a reference to Dr Muscat’s perfect electoral record as Labour leader.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Nationalist Party’s reaction to Dr Muscat’s speech, in which it said that hypocrisy would be one of Dr Muscat’s greatest legacies.

The newspaper also highlights Konrad Mizzi’s presence at a Chris Fearne campaign event on Thursday evening.