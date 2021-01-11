These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta leads with an article about the recovery of family doctor Joseph Ferriggi from COVID, while in a separate piece the newspaper reports that Electrogas auditors PwC have struck a cautious tone in response to a “legal review” which did not substantiate corruption allegations swirling around the power

station consortium.

The Malta Independent meanwhile gives prominence to the Mental Health Commissioner's call for more measures to support the mental well being of the elderly.

In a separate article, it reports that the first items to be discussed this week by Parliament will be changes to electoral districts and the bill proposing a gender corrective mechanism to increase the number of female MPs.

L-Orizzont leads with an interview with a man who is calling for action that would prevent further marriage breakdowns. The man, who is separated from his partner, is suffering loneliness.

In-Nazzjon refers to a MaltaToday survey which on Sunday showed that support for the PN leader, Bernard Grech, has increased by five per cent over the past month.

It also reports on how the PL is encouraging people to attend a political activity that will be addressed by Robert Abela at a hotel.