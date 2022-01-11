The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta quotes the Finance Minister telling Parliament that the government cannot continue to tolerate a situation where many businesses get away with not paying their taxes, thus creating an uneven playing field with honest taxpayers.

In another story, the newspaper says the European Commission is investigating a Maltese employee who was found guilty by a Belgian court of an anti-Semitic assault.

The Malta Independent says that an outline application for an incinerator at Magħtab has been recommended for approval and will go before the Planning Authority on Thursday.

In-Nazzjon says that Opposition leader Bernard Grech has moved to Parliament a bill aimed to make the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry recommendations law.

L-Orizzont says Malta has the highest booster vaccination rate in Europe.