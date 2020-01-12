The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers. All newspapers except for Kulħadd and it-Torċa led with Robert Abela’s election as new Labour Party leader.
The Sunday Times of Malta also says that outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat wants to start a national debate on the possible introduction of abortion after he steps down on Monday.
The Malta Independent on Sunday says Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers are mulling a new pardon request under the new Prime Minister.
Malta Today has a story on obesity’s link to the social class.
Illum says that now that the choice has been made, the challenge of Malta’s eighth prime minister is about to begin.
Il-Mument quotes Opposition leader Adrian Delia saying that a new prime minister does not mean that the government’s sins will be forgiven.
Kullħadd leads with the high-voter turnout for the PL leadership election.
It-Torċa says that Fitch has retained Malta’s A-plus rating.