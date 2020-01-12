The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers. All newspapers except for Kulħadd and it-Torċa led with Robert Abela’s election as new Labour Party leader.

The Sunday Times of Malta also says that outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat wants to start a national debate on the possible introduction of abortion after he steps down on Monday.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers are mulling a new pardon request under the new Prime Minister.

Malta Today has a story on obesity’s link to the social class.

Illum says that now that the choice has been made, the challenge of Malta’s eighth prime minister is about to begin.

Il-Mument quotes Opposition leader Adrian Delia saying that a new prime minister does not mean that the government’s sins will be forgiven.

Kullħadd leads with the high-voter turnout for the PL leadership election.

It-Torċa says that Fitch has retained Malta’s A-plus rating.