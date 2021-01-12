The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the removal of Kenneth Grech, the coordinator of Malta’s COVID-19 response team caused an outcry on Monday and prompted demands for his reinstatement. In another story, the newspaper says the father of a man who has been missing since New Year’s Eve has made an emotional appeal to the public to help find his “beautiful son”.

The Malta Independent says the Health Ministry has denied that Grech's removal was related to the teachers’ strike.

L-Orizzont says that sex offender Donald Bellizzi has been defrocked by the Pope and is no longer a priest or a member of a religious order.

In-Nazzjon reports PN leader Bernard Grech speaking on strengthening the party for the benefit of the country.