The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says that documents it has reviewed show that the gaming regulator argued in 2016 that Nexia BT’s “undisputed reputation” made it the perfect choice to carry out work for the Malta Gaming Authority.

In another story, the newspaper says that the number of new COVID-19 cases has now been down for five days.

The Malta Independent says that the extension of the wage supplement is being evaluated, particularly for the tourism sector.

Malta Today quotes the Finance Minister saying that Nationalist MP David Thake’s companies could not have qualified for COVID-19 tax deferrals.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s promise that a new Nationalist government would ensure that police officers are protected.

L-Orizzont says that temperatures in 2021 were among the highest.