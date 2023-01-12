The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the government’s defence to claims it did not appear to be doing enough to enforce sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine saying it had helped foreign governments identify and seize Russian-owned assets worth millions.

In another story, the newspaper says a farmer whose land lies close to a fireworks factory in the limits of Safi is waging a legal battle to block “illegal” and “shoddy” works being done to rebuild the facility that was destroyed in a deadly explosion last November.

The Malta Independent leads with court testimony on the ongoing “demonic” rape trial saying an exorcist told the judge he did not see any satanic activity at home.

L-Orizzont leads with a story on the change in requirements needed to enter the Junior College.

In-Nazzjon leads with an invitation to the public to attend a pro-life meeting being organised by the Nationalist Party on Sunday.