The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers. All are dominated by Robert Abela's election as Labour leader and his first speech at the helm on Sunday.

Times of Malta quotes Dr Abela as saying 'the best is yet to come'.

The Malta Independent says he gave his word that mistakes will not be allowed to repeat themselves.

l-orizzont says Dr Abela expressed determination to make whatever changes are needed in the government.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia telling Abela that in a speech that Malta deserves a serious government, free of corruption, and where the institutions are allowed to work.