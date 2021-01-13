The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a request for a presidential pardon filed by one of the three alleged hitmen in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case has been rejected by the Cabinet. In another story, it says a repeat of the New Year’s rush to Gozo is expected over carnival weekend as accommodation bookings seem to be on high demand despite the cancellation of festivities and warnings against mass gatherings.

The Malta Independent leads with the Medical Association of Malta’s declaration of an industrial dispute over the redeployment of COVID-19 coordinator Kenneth Grech.

Malta Today says the Opposition will back the gender equality bill in Parliament but has presented key amendments.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s speech in the gender equality debate during which he called for better representation.

L-Orizzont leads with a story on the challenges faced by Prime Minister Robert Abela in his first year at the helm.