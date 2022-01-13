The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says that Abner Aquilina, the lead suspect in the Sliema murder case, is expected to be charged in court on Thursday.

In another story, the newspaper says people who have recently recovered from COVID-19 and are waiting to get their booster will be granted a six-week exemption from the new vaccine certificate rules which come into force on Monday.

The Malta Independent also leads with Aquilina’s expected arraignment. In another story, it says prices on Benna dairy products have increased.

L-Orizzont speaks to medical sources who say they are against the European Union treating COVID-19 as seasonal influenza.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party is appealing to the government to withdraw new COVID-19 measures expected to come into effect on Monday.