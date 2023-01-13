The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says dentists have raised concerns about a “highly unsafe” practice that sees non-EU professionals being hired at Mater Dei Hospital without having to go through a traditional vetting procedure.

The newspaper also says an amendment to the law that bans gay conversion therapy will strengthen the legislation to also make it illegal for anyone to promote the practice.

The Malta Independent quotes the Home Affairs Minister saying that 51% of migrants who arrived in Malta in 2022 were Asians from countries where there was no war.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech’s meeting with the diplomatic corp.

L-Orizzont leads with the Prime Minister’s plans for the country on the third anniversary of his premiership.