The following are the main stories on Tuesday’s newspapers.

All newspapers today lead with stories reports of Robert Abela’s swearing in as Malta’s Prime Minister.

Times of Malta says Dr Abela promised to do his utmost to unite in his first address to the nation after being sworn in as Malta’s 14th prime minister.

L-Orizzont says the new Prime Minister should put workers’ interests first and foremost.

The Malta Independent says businessman Sandra Chetcuti told the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia he had never gone to the Labour Party’s fabled fourth floor before the 2013 election.

In-Nazzjon says Mr Chetcuti expressed surprised he was singled out by Speaker Anġlu Farrugia when the latter testified in the inquiry.