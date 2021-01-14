The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Gavin Gulia resigned from parliament on Wednesday afternoon moments after being sworn in, a move described by the Nationalist Party as manipulative and as having ridiculed parliament. In another story, the newspaper says private homes for the elderly have expressed concern about the speed of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout among their residents.

The Malta Independent quotes the Medical Association of Malta saying that the vaccine rollout process needs to be more transparent.

L-Orizzont says Malta placed 45th among European countries with most female MPs.

In-Nazzjon accuses Prime Minister Robert Abela of manipulating the democratic system.