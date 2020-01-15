The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Labour deputy leader Chris Cardona will not form part of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s Cabinet after he was stripped of his economy portfolio. Chris Fearne, on the other hand, will continue to serve as deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister. In another story, the newspaper says that according to intelligence relayed to Dr Abela, an increasing number of migrants are fleeing war-torn Libya with 20 boats leaving in a single weekend.

Malta Today leads with a story on Dr Abela’s long day selecting a large Cabinet.

L-Orizzont says Dr Abela has started to form his Cabinet.

The Malta Independent speaks to former PL minority leader and councillor Desmond Zammit Marmara who says he believes Dr Abela is capable as long as he does not let former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat influence him.

In-Nazzjon says former PN leader Simon Busuttil is to be appointed secretary-general of the European People’s Party.