The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Malta is set to receive €42 million in funds to weather the impact of Britain’s departure from the European Union’s single market and Customs union, according to plans unveiled this week. In another story, the newspaper says Miriam Pace’s family have said they are “baffled” over the prime minister’s decision not to publish a report he had ordered in the wake of the building collapse that claimed her life last March.

The Malta Independent quotes Labour Party sources saying that the Prime Minister made Gavin Gulia contest the casual election to fill the seat vacated by Edward Scicluna to keep Charles Azzopardi and Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando out.

L-Orizzont says this was a quiet week for the Customs Department in spite of Brexit.

In-Nazzjon says Prime Minister Robert Abela’s decisions are rendering the people’s democratic choices meaningless.